Cardi B Turns Herself into Police Custody After Strip-club Fight
A Queens District Attorney spokesperson said the court date in the case is scheduled for October 29.
Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York police and was, was charged with two counts of misdemeanour. The musician, who turned herself in on Monday morning, was charged with reckless endangerment and one assault, an New York Police Department spokesperson told cnn.com. The charges stem from an incident at a strip club in Los Angeles on August 29.
Cardi B was "throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.," according to a police spokesman. Two bartenders were assaulted, the spokesman said. Additional details about the incident were not made available. "We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously," Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct.
Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing the two female bartenders, released a statement on Monday. "Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks," Tacopina said, adding, "But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes."
In a separate incident in September, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker made headlines after an altercation at a New York Fashion Week event with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party. However, Minaj's security guards intervened and stopped Cardi, who was later escorted out of the party. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside. In another clip, the Offset's leading lady can be seen throwing a red high heel at Minaj.
