Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Caretaker of Salman Khan's Bungalow Held in 29-yr-old Theft Case

Recently the crime branch officials received a tip-off that Shakti Siddheshwar Rana, the accused, was living in a house in Gorai beach area for last 20 years.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Caretaker of Salman Khan's Bungalow Held in 29-yr-old Theft Case
image of salman khan, courtesy of instagram

A 62-year-old man, who worked as caretaker of a bungalow of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was arrested on Wednesday in a three-decade-old theft case, a police official said.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof

Unit-4 of the city police's crime branch arrested Shakti Siddheshwar Rana from Khan's bungalow in Gorai in western suburbs.

Rana and some others were allegedly involved in a theft and arrested by the crime branch in 1990, said senior police inspector Ninad Sawant.

He was released on bail and then became untraceable, the police officer said.

A court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him but the police could not track him down.

Read: Deepika Padukone on #MeToo Movement: Why Subject it Only to Film Star and Not Cricketers

Recently the crime branch officials received a tip-off that Rana was living in a house in Gorai beach area for last 20 years, he said.

Probe revealed that Rana was working as caretaker at Salman Khan's bungalow, following which the arrest was made.

Further probe is on.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram