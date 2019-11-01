Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Carly Simon Snubbed Donald Trump as He Was 'Kind of Repulsive'

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon once turned down an invite from Donald Trump to visit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Carly Simon Snubbed Donald Trump as He Was 'Kind of Repulsive'
credits - President Donald J. Trump/ Carly Simon instagram

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon once turned down an invite from United States President Donald Trump to visit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, because she "thought he was kind of repulsive".

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Simon recalled meeting Trump during a luncheon in New York for the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

During the chat, the singer said Trump paid her no attention until she spent time in Bhutto's bedroom talking with the leader about her music.

"When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump," she told the publication.

Acording to aceshowbiz.com, she added in the interview that the businessman-turned-politician then became "very anxious to meet me" and was "all over me like an ugly ape".

He then offered the "Nobody does it better" singer an invitation to his famed hotel resort, which Simon declined because she "thought he was kind of  repulsive".

In the interview, she also discussed reworking her 1972 hit song, You're so vain, into an anti-Trump anthem ahead of the 2016 election, which she agreed seemed apt for the controversial POTUS.

"He is so vain, that's for sure, and not in the best possible way. He doesn't bring humor to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram