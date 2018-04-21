English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo After Her Recovery
On Friday, the country star shared a close-up picture on social media of her face, which showed the scars around her upper lip and chin. She was supporting her husband Mike Fisher, and his hockey team the Nashville Predators.
Image: Instagram/Carrie Underwood
"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he's alright..." Underwood, 35, captioned the picture, which featured the singer rocking a white and orange Predators hat and making a pair of fangs with her fingers.
Credit: @Carrie Underwood
During an appearance on iHeartRadio's The Bobby Bones Show on Thursday, Underwood gave details of her accident for the first time, explaining that she fell from the stairs of her Nashville home when she went to take her dogs out for a quick walk at night.
"I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just - I tripped," she said.
"There was one step, and I didn't let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that's why my left hand's fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.
"If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up," added Underwood.
