Carrie Underwood's Christmas Special To Debut On HBO Max On Dec 3

Los Angeles: HBO Max has announced that singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood’s Christmas special will premiere on its platform on December 3. Titled “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood”, the music special will spotlight songs from her first holiday album “My Gift”.

It will provide an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son Isaiah. The special features many heartfelt moments and performances, including a duet with John Legend, singing “Hallelujah”, an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad, which appears on her album.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring’My Gift’to life,” Underwood said in a statement. “Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond,” she added.

The special has been produced by Grammy award-winning producer Greg Wells.