CarryMinati Opens up on Being Labelled 'Online Bully' and Formula for a Viral Video

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, has been very popular on social media for his roast videos that get million of likes from his fans. He recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor's online chat show What Women Want and opened up on being labelled an 'online bully' and what goes into making a viral video.

Ajay said, "Whenever I roast someone, first of all we take permission from them so that the person knows that a video is being made by us. Till the time permission does not come we do not shoot the video. As far as I have seen, people's reactions are mostly positive. Even if that person is getting trolled, he is still getting fame, that audience, which can help him show his content more. So I think, there's no negative impact but a positive one."

He added, "I keep all my videos in a fun zone. I don't give them an intense feel. Look at it like four friends sitting together, making fun of each other and laughing off."

On being asked by Kareena about the formula for a viral video, Carry said, "If I knew any formula as such, all my videos would be getting 100 million plus views. I give my 100 per cent while making a video. The more the content is authentic, people can relate to it more."

Carry will be seen in Ajay Devgn's MayDay, which is currently filming with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. It marks his debut in movies.