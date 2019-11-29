Cary Grant Death Anniversary: Five Classic Films by the Actor One Must Watch

Cary Grant shot to fame for his portrayals of a suave hero in romantic films and impeccable timing in screwball comedies. Born on January 18, 1904 as Archibald Alec Leach, the actor was always bent towards the performing arts and started a career in theatre at the age of six. Grant was cast opposite some of the best leading ladies of his time including Ingrid Bergman and Katherine Hepburn to name a few.

He gave some of the biggest hits in Hollywood and also starred in a number of films with director Alfred Hitchcock. He made his debut with the 1932 film This Is the Night.

The actor, who was married five times, received an honorary Oscar from Frank Sinatra at the 42nd Academy Awards in 1970. He passed away five years later from a stroke on November 29, 1986.

On the actor's 33rd death anniversary, here's looking at five classic films that had Cary Grant as the leading man.

The Philadelphia Story (1940): The romantic comedy starring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart, directed by George Cukor, is based on Philip Barry’s Broadway play of the same name. The film is about a socialite whose wedding plans get complicated by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist. Grant played the role of the ex-husband.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944): The Frank Capra directorial starred the actor and was based on Joseph Kesselring's play of the same name. The film follows a newly-wed couple (played by Grant and Priscilla Lane) and how the groom discovers that his aunts are serial murderers and what follows next.

None but the Lonely Heart (1944): The romance drama is the story of a young drifter sans ambition, who returns home to find that his family needs him. The role of the protagonist Ernie Mott was played by Grant, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Acto.

North by Northwest (1959): The thriller, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Cary Grant, is a tale of mistaken identity, with an innocent man pursued across the US by a secret organization trying to prevent him from stopping them in smuggling out microfilm which contains government secrets.

Indiscreet (1958): Starring alongside Ingrid Bergman, the film is about a man (Grant) who, enthusiastic about the idea of marriage, conjures a white lie that he is married to have affairs with women but not take it forward. However, things take a turn when he falls for Bergman's character.

