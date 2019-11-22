Casablanca Sets the Tone Right for Oscars Retrospective at IFFI 2019

A session on Oscar Retrospective followed by the screening of Casablanca was held at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

Moderated by journalist Naman Ramachandran, the session saw participation by Festival Director Chaitanya Prasad and American film editor Carol Littleton, who worked on the restored version of the classic Casablanca.

Explaining the idea, Prasad said, “We have grown up watching these films and admiring them. To be able to see these films on the big screen is an experience in itself. All age group people sitting here in the theatre to watch the film says it all.”

Carol Littleton spoke about how there is a huge effort behind Oscars. She said, “We work throughout the year. There are Outreach programmes, workshops, seminars to make technicians technically sound. We also look at science of making films. Artistic and scientific sides both are important for making a film.”

She added, “People can become academy members online by getting two recommendations of academy members. It’s open for worldwide members who have credits and the mastery. We are looking at participation from around the world.”

IFFI has completed 50 years in 2019. On the occasion, a special section has been announced that'll celebrate some of the outstanding films which have won the Oscars.

Not only Oscars Retrospective, IFFI 2019 is also witnessing a retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Some of his most celebrated films like Sholay and Paa will be screened at the festival.

