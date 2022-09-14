Case Against Cast, Director of Thank You For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

It’s been a few days since the trailer for the Indra Kumar directorial Thank You was released. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. However, days after the trailer dropped, the movie has landed into legal trouble. The movie is a modern-day take on the afterlife as described in the Hindu faith and this very experimentation has become a cause for controversy.

Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Siddhartha Malhotra have all been named as defendants in a case brought by attorney Himanshu Srivastava in a Jaunpur court. On November 18, a statement from the petitioner will be taken down. The petition states that Ajay Devgn, who plays a modern Chitragupt, uses objectionable language. Chitragupt is a Hindu deity tasked with keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and punishing or rewarding them according to their Karma.

Top showsha video

The petition says that Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupt is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language in the trailer and hence the film mocks religion and hurts religious sentiments. “Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments,” the petition said.

The trailer has also faced the ire of internet users who have also not taken kindly to the such portrayal of Hindu Gods and are demanding to boycott Thank God.

#boycottThankGodMovie #BoycottThankGod Another one from Bollywood where Ajay Devgan plays the role of chitragupt which is offended and mocking hindu deities. please stop encouraging this type of movies…@CBFC_India pic.twitter.com/2EfY4S5EWl — Vinayak Mithare (@VinayakMithare) September 12, 2022

Get Ready to Boycott 🔥🔥 Another Shameful act by Bollywood in upcoming movie “Thank God” Do you think they will ever stop Insulting our Religion?#BoycottThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/FX1016bWp8 — 🚩Sandeep Phogat 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@PhogatFilms) September 10, 2022

@SidMalhotra @ajaydevgn Kindly change ur character from Chitragupta Bhagwaan in modern Avtar with vulgar half naked girls dancing behind.. to anything that is not related to any Hindu Gods.. Otherwise #BoycottThankGod #boycottThankGodMovie is the only option for us.. — Indian Defence News (@latest_defence) September 10, 2022

Thank God tells the story of a common man played by Siddharth Malhotra who enters the afterlife after a fatal accident and is judged by Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupt, depending on the actions he performed during his lifetime.

The movie, which is slated for October 24 is directed by Indra Kumar who has previously made hit films like Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti, Great Grand Masti, Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here