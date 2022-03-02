Case Against Makers of Bheemla Nayak for Hurting Sentiments of Potter Community

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer recently released film Bheemla Nayak has landed in controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the potter community. Mandepudi Purushotham, a leader of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has filed a case against the makers of the movie in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. He has alleged that the film has hurt their community’s sentiments.

Mandepudi Purushotham, chairman of Shalivahana Kummari Corporation has filed a complaint with the Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police. In his complaint, he has stated that in a fight sequence scene in the movie, Rana Daggubati kicks and destroys a potter’s wheel, which has hurt the sentiments of the community. He has termed the scene “objectionable and denigrating” to all the people belonging to the potter community.

Purushotham has demanded the police order the makers of Bheemla Nayak to immediately remove the particular scene from the movie. He also demanded an unconditional apology from the makers of the movie. The makers and actors of Bheemla Nayak are yet to comment on the complaint lodged by Purushotham.

Telugu film Bheemla Nayak is running successfully in theatres since its release on February 25. The positive reviews coming from critics and moviegoers are helping the movie have a stupendous run with good box office collections. Bheemla Nayak has grossed Rs 53.07 crore in three days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Hindi dubbed version of Bheemla Naya will be released on March 4, the makers have announced. At the global box office, the film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The action drama has been directed by Saagar K Chandra. The screenplay of the film is written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

