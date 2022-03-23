Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan in Trouble After Their Rowdy Pictures Accused of 'Causing Disturbance'; Case Filed: Report

A police case has been filed against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Production house Rowdy Pictures, according to media reports. Kannan, a social activist, has complained to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s Office that Rowdy Pictures should be banned and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivanan should be arrested. However, no official confirmation has been made so far about these reports.

The reports state that the case was filed after the production house was accused of causing a disturbance by bursting crackers. Reportedly, a lot of crackers were burst to celebrate the announcement of Vignesh Shivan directing Ajith’s next film, tentatively titled AK 62. Rowdy Pictures have not yet responded to the claims.

For the unversed, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara together founded Rowdy Pictures, which produced films like Pebbles and Rocky. Pebbles was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards but was not nominated. The film Rocky was critically acclaimed too.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the company was given the name Rowdy Pictures after Vignesh Shivan’s film Naanum Rowdydhan, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film was a box office hit that helped Vignesh Shivan establish himself as a director.

Meanwhile, Rowdy Pictures is bankrolling the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh has written and directed the film. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film’s music has been given by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography and editing have been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively. The film will be released on April 28th, 2022.

Nayanthara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. The film is the Telugu remake of the superhit Malayalam film, Lucifer. Godfather also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Salman Khan who plays a crucial cameo in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.