Case Against Team Adipurush in Jaunpur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

A complaint has been filed in Jaunpur Court against 5 persons, including Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut, and Prabhas, for the alleged indecent portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana in the teaser of Adipurush. The complaint was filed by advocate Himanshu Srivastava, who also claimed that the teaser hurt religious sentiments. The Adipurush team has not yet responded to the complaint filed by advocate Srivastava.

Earlier, another complaint was filed against the movie in the Delhi court. The plea sought an injunction against the release of Adipurush on January 12. The plea mentioned the alleged unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of Hindu gods in its promotional video. The case was heard on October 10 by senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar.

Top showsha video

On October 2, the makers of Adipurush released their first teaser. Since then, the audience has been reacting to the VFX and characters of Raavan among others. Certain groups are calling for a boycott of Adipurush and its team.

Another bone of contention is the portrayal of Lord Ram. In the teaser, Lord Ram is characterised as a man with a moustache, which some consider a flawed representation of God. Director Om Raut spoke with The Indian Express about the backlash and his vision of the epic. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium-the big screen. The film is made for all generations and is communicating with them in their language,” Om Raut said.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here