Case Filed Against Actor Ketaki Chitale for Controversial FB Post Against Sharad Pawar

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale has landed in trouble following a controversial Facebook post against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Interestingly, she has only shared something Advocate Nitin Bhave wrote.

The controversial post has some obnoxious words for the NCP supremo. The post refers to Pawar as “cunning" and it further accused the former Maharashtra Chief Minister of having committed sins.

Following the post, a case was registered against Ketaki at the Kalwa police station under sections 153 O and 505. According to the complaint lodged at the Kalwa police station, Ketki Chitale’s defamatory post against Sharad Pawar has created an emotional and intense resentment among the party leaders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is mostly known for her role in Ambat Goad, which was aired on the Star Pravah in 2012. She became popular after playing the character of Aboli on the show. Later, she was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, which was released in 2012 and Tuza Maza Breakup in 2017.

In 2021 she was expected to be seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 but later she denied being a part of the show. According to the reports, the actor said, “Not at all! I will not be participating in Bigg Boss Marathi’s upcoming season. I’m not sure why it’s announced every year that I’ll be competing in Bigg Boss Marathi. No, I will not be a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3."

Apart from that, the actor is very active on social media platforms. She keeps updating her day-to-day life events on Instagram. Her adorable pictures and videos have gained her 55,000 followers on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.