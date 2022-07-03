Case Filed Against Comedian Kapil Sharma for Breach of Contract in 2015 During North America Tour

A case has been filed against comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in NY Court by a company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America. The company has alleged that while Kapil was paid to perform for six shows at the tour, he performed only five.

Amit Jaitly, a well-known promoter of shows in America, speaking on behalf of Sai USA, has claimed that Kapil Sharma was to perform in six shows but could only do five. He had even been paid over a million dollars for the same. As per a report in ETimes, he had promised to make up for the loss incurred, but has failed to do so in 7 years. Jaitley claimed, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.” He also added that a case is pending at the NY court and the company would ‘definitely be taking action against him’.

Kapil Sharma is currently on another tour- The Canada-US tour and has already performed in Vancouver and Toronto. He is being accompanied by others from The Kapil Sharma Show including Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek. He would be performing in NY in the second week of July.

Just a day back, Kapil had shared a funny post urging people to drink up juice. He captioned it as, “Hello friends, juice pee lo.” He also posted a funny video where he can be seen speaking ‘too much English’. The caption read, “Too much English in #toronto #canada #kslive #kslive2022 #happycanadaday ps:- watch till the end.”

