Case Filed Against Munmun Dutta, Anil Kapoor Shares Rare Family Pic Featuring Sridevi

A case was registered against television actress Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame on Tuesday evening after her video allegedly carrying objectionable words for the SC/ST community went viral on the social media over the past week, a report said. A case was registered against Munmun under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and investigations are underway.

Munmun, while demonstrating her make-up techniques, is seen saying she wanted to look good, and referring to members of a particular Scheduled Caste to say she did not want to look like them in a YouTube video.

Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of family photos as he celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor. While his first photo was a romantic shot with Sunita, the second one included the entire Kapoor clan, with families of all three brothers - Boney, Anil and Sanjay - featuring in it.

The throwback picture has smiling faces of their wives Sridevi, Sunita and Maheep, alongwith their children Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Sonam, Rhea, Shanaya and Jahaan. Only Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan are missing from the photo.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, took a trip down memory lane and fished out a million-dollar unseen picture. She shared a sweet moment with her family members and posted a throwback photo that featured Saif, her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephew Taimur Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, sister Soha Ali Khan, and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, besides herself. Saba dropped the cute photograph on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the perfect family click, Soha can be seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms and Saif can be seen holding little Taimur. All the family members can be seen wearing bright smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera.

Popular television actress Hina Khan has lost her father, Aslam Khan in the recent past. She misses him and often dedicates posts on social media to her father. As the actress is basking in the success of her newly launched music video Patthar Wargi, she got emotional while sharing her own version of the song.

In the Instagram video, the actress can be seen standing in the balcony of her home. While the song Patthar Wargi was playing in the background, Hina pointed towards a distant spot towards the sky from her balcony.

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular face on television. Unlike her bubbly and chirpy personality, the actress has ablaze the internet with her sexy avatar. Posing in a sultry backless dress, the actress rose mercury leaving netizens floored.

Recently, the Big Boss 14 participant posted a picture of herself with a longing to be by the seaside. She adorns an all white look flaunting her toned form. The ruffled backless top tied with sleek strings at the back heightened her sultry appeal. And the sheer white bottom added to the overall look.

