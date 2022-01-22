Case Filed Against Actor Ravi Teja’s Mother for Demolition of Government Property

Telugu star Ravi Teja and his family have once again embroiled in yet another controversy. Reportedly, a case has been have registered against Ravi Teja’s mother Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi and a man named Sanjay by police for demolition of government property in Ramavaram area under Jaggampeta Mandal of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Rajyalakshmi and Sanjay demolished the Pushkara Kaluva without the state government’s permission. Both will now have to face legal consequences. No comment has been yet made by Ravi Teja or his mother on this matter.

Ravi Teja’s family has been involved in a number of cases in the past, including a drug case against Ravi Teja and his siblings. In September 2021, officials from Enforcement directorate had interrogated Ravi Teja and his driver in drugs smuggling case. A rash driving case was also filed against one of his family members earlier.

On the work front, Ravi Teja has two-three projects lined up. He is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Khiladi. In the film directed by Ramesh Verma, Ravi Teja will play two different roles. The film also stars Action King Arjun and in the female role, the film features Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

After the release of his 2021 movie Krack, the expectations of Ravi Teja’s fans have increased. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the storyline of Krack revolves around three notorious criminals, who lock horns with a hot-tempered police officer, Potharaju Shankar. Little did the criminals know that they will end up behind bars.

Moreover, he also has Ramarao on Duty, directorial venture of Sarath Mandava. Jointly bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works, the film along with Ravi Teja also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25. On the other hand, Ravi Teja is reportedly going to play a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s new film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.