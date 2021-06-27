Case Registered Against Karan Mehra; Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on TMKOC Role Offer

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has returned back from Cape Town, South Africa after wrapping up shoot of the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will be airing soon. In the meantime, rumours have been floating about Divyanka being offered the role of Daya Gada, earlier played by Disha Vakani, and the actress turning it down. Now, it has been reported that neither was she offered the role nor has she any inclination in taking it up.

Divyanka Tripathi Finally Breaks Silence on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Role Offer

Vikram Vedha’s Bollywood remake was a pleasant surprise for the fans. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the leading roles in it. It was also the first time the two talented actors would be coming together for a project. However, the movie shooting, which has already been delayed due to the pandemic, has hit another roadblock.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Remake Delayed?

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently appeared as special guest on an episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. In the episode, the actress was seen enjoying the contestants’ performances on her popular songs. She also shared a lot of anecdotes about her life, as well as her family members and film career.

Neetu Kapoor Reveals Young Ranbir Kapoor Mischievously Called Fire Brigade in New York

Mumbai Police filed a case against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra based on a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal. The case against Karan has been registered at the Goregaon police station. The actor’s family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Further, Nisha also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account, reported DNA.

Case Registered Against Karan Mehra, His Family by Mumbai Police on Nisha Rawal’s Complaint

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to social media on Sunday to remember her late husband, legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman on his birth anniversary. Bhosle shared a throwback black and white photograph of herself posing together with Burman on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham."

Asha Bhosle Remembers RD Burman on Birth Anniversary: Thank You for the Music

