Case Registered Against Karan Mehra, His Family by Mumbai Police on Nisha Rawal's Complaint

Mumbai Police filed a case against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra based on a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal. The case against Karan has been registered at the Goregaon police station. The actor’s family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Further, Nisha also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account, reported DNA.

On May 31, Karan was arrested by the police after his alleged fight with Nisha turned ugly and he alleged beat her up. He was later let out on bail.

Karan has been accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. They also have a four year old son.

