Case Registered Against Karanvir Bohra, Five Others for Allegedly Cheating 40-Year-Old Woman of Rs 1.99 Crores

A case has been registered against popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and five others in Oshiwara police station for allegedly duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return of 2.5% interest. According to ANI, “Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS”

The report added, “The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station”

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Karanvir was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. In the show, he had opened up about being in debt. The actor had shared that he has not been doing well in his career for the last 7 years. The actor revealed that he was in a lot of debt and had some cases filed against him after he failed to return the money. After his eviction from the show, when fans asked him about the same, he replied, “I have earned so much from the show that my debt will be settled.” He added, ‘It is a good enough answer for you as the show was good enough for me.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Koimoi.com, Karanvir Bohra was asked if Lock Upp is better than Bigg Boss. To this, the actor talked about how there was fear of getting judged in the Bigg Boss house and said, “(In Bigg Boss) I used to be judged and I used to always feel ki ‘Yeh galat kiya.’ Toh meri growth nahi hui, I was going more into a shell. This (Lock Upp) has bloomed me. This show has bloomed me as a human being.”

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss 12. He was the first finalist to get evicted from the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.