Case Toh Banta Hai: Riteish Deshmukh Dons Lawyer’s Coat in Upcoming Comedy Reality Show; Check Teaser

Featuring Riteish Deshmukh donning a lawyer’s robe, Amazon’s free video streaming service, Amazon miniTV, took to Twitter on Thursday and announced their upcoming comedy reality show titled ‘Case Toh Banta Hai. Produced by Banijay Asia, this one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show will feature some of the country’s most loved personalities like Riteish Deshmukh along with Kusha Kapila and Varun Sharma.

Case Toh Banta Hai, India’s first court of comedy, will see Riteish – Junta ka lawyer, level the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun. The fate of these guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kusha, whose final word will prevail. Adding a new dimension will be witnesses who will be seen in various avatars. This coupled with Riteish’s signature style as an entertainer and his prowess in the craft of comedy will thoroughly enthral audiences at large.

Check the teaser here:

ab court me ilzaamon ke saath comedy ki dukaan bhi khulegi! #CaseTohBantaHai ke court me lagenge atrangi ilzaam, from 29th July, on Amazon miniTV, available on the Amazon shopping app.@Riteishd @varunsharma90 @KushaKapila @gonoise @Banijayasia @campusshoes pic.twitter.com/4hiYGvIlrK — Amazon miniTV (@amazonminiTV) July 14, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh dished on his thoughts on the show, and said, “This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!”

“Catering to Bharat with youthful and compelling stories, Amazon miniTV has constantly strived to learn from its viewers and delight them. We’ve had a remarkable journey with multiple webseries and award-winning short films including Crushed, Adulting, Udan Patolas, Shimmy, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De and Ishq Express to name a few, which our viewers have appreciated. We are proud to partner with Banijay Asia and are thrilled to bring on board the best of Bollywood in Case Toh Banta Hai. Hundreds of millions of Amazon customers from all parts of India will be able to enjoy this show every week for free!” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“We at Banijay Asia find it immensely gratifying to bring content that is unique, different from what we’ve done before. Case Toh Banta Hai is an innovative comedy format – it’s larger-than-life, light hearted and impromptu, and we are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV to bring it to the world. We look forward to the reaction of viewers across the nation and deciding for themselves if indeed Case Toh Banta Hai!” said Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia.

Case Toh Banta Hai will premiere exclusively from July 29 onwards on Amazon miniTV – on its shopping app and Fire TV, with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.