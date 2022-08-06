Case Toh Banta Hai: Sanjay Dutt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Others to Defend Themselves From 'Atrangi Ilzaams'

Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai will have a new set of actors tackling the ‘accusations’ against then in the courtroom comedy series. After receiving an overwhelming response to the recent trailer and for the initial episodes starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the free streaming service has revealed the names of the next set of celebrities who will grace the show. These include Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday & Chunky Panday, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sonakshi Sinha. The previous set of celebrities announced also included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, and Badshah.

Exciting times are on the anvil watching all the Bollywood A-listers trying to defend themselves from ‘atrangi ilzaams’ by Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh, while Varun Sharma aka Bollywood Insaaf Specialist extends support to prove their innocence and Kusha Kapila dons the hat of a judge. Every week, entertainment and excitement will be at their peak, as a new celebrity would tackle these bizarre accusations, great punchlines, and puns.

drama ko rakhne continued, ye comedy ka courtroom kar raha hai kuch aur atrangi celebs ko summon!#CaseTohBantaHai now streaming on Amazon miniTV. pic.twitter.com/QNOFfJW0xM — Amazon miniTV (@amazonminiTV) August 6, 2022

“Bringing together an incredible line-up of Bollywood talent for a unique show, Case Toh Banta Hai proves to be a trailblazer in every sense. The show had a fantastic opening surpassing all our expectations and we’re absolutely thrilled by the enormous love and appreciation received from our viewers,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. “To raise the bar even further now, we’re delighted to reveal another set of amazing celebrities who will be joining us on this. Viewers from all parts of India will be able to enjoy this show every week for free. It cannot get bigger than this!”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia, adds, “We at Banijay Asia love comedy but with Case Toh Banta Hai, we are approaching the genre in a different way. It brings smiles on faces and has entertainment from our favourite celebrities. The reception to the opening episodes of the series has been great. As we’re joined by some more fantastic Bollywood celebrities as guests on the show, we’re hopeful that we succeed in our motive, and viewers continue to accept our innovative concept with open arms as they have.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, Case Toh Banta Hai is the perfect blend of sketches, talk shows, and impromptu comedy. Viewers can enjoy new episodes every Friday for free, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, which you can find on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

