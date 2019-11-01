Take the pledge to vote

Casey Affleck to Star in Thriller Every Breath You Take

'Every Breath You Take' is based on a psychiatrist, portrayed by Casey Affleck, whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Casey Affleck to Star in Thriller Every Breath You Take
Casey Affleck in the trailer for 'Manchester by the Sea' (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Actor Casey Affleck will star in the independent thriller Every Breath You Take alongside Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan and Veronica Ferres.

Sunshine Cleaning director Christine Jeffs is helming the film about a psychiatrist, portrayed by Affleck, whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient's surviving brother (Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart, reports variety.com.

The producers are Richard B. Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment with Ferres and Frank Buchs of Construction Film. Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz of 13 Films will be executive producing alongside Southpaw Entertainment's Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Jon Levin of Fourward Entertainment.

"I'm extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on themes of family, betrayal and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us," Lewis said.

Affleck won an Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea and was nominated for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

His other credits include the Ocean's trilogy, Gone Baby Gone and A Ghost Story.

