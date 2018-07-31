GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh Stolen from Singer Mika Singh's Mumbai Residence

Mika Singh's manager lodged the complaint on his behalf alleging that Rs 1,00,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2,00,000 was stolen from his flat on Monday afternoon.

IANS

Updated:July 31, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has reported a theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3,00,000 from his house in the Oshiwara area of Andheri west here, police said on Tuesday. Singh's manager lodged the complaint on his behalf alleging that Rs 1,00,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2,00,000 was stolen from his flat on Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made so far, but the police said that an employee of the singer, who was seen leaving the building in the CCTV footage, is the prime suspect in the case.

Oshiwara Police Station head S. Pasalwar said efforts are on to trace the suspect, who hails from New Delhi. Singh has not commented on the issue so far.

