English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cast Your Vote If You Want a Changed Society, Says Vidya Balan After PM Modi's Appeal
Vidya Balan has said that if the citizens wished to see a change in society and the country then it is really important to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actress Vidya Balan has urged citizens to provide maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted 29 times in an hour to celebrities across genres to mobilise voters.
Vidya told her followers and the citizens at large that if they wished to see a change in society and the country then it was really important to get their fingers inked this April-May.
"I feel if we want a changed society and the country then, we need to participate in that process and the first thing we can do towards that is to cast our votes. It is our responsibility and right to cast our votes," Vidya said.
"I think we will not get anything by raising fingers at each other. Instead, people should get their fingers inked to see positive changes... If you are turning 18 on April 28, then you have no excuse not to vote on April 29. I urge all to cast their votes because it's really necessary," she added.
The national award winning actress was interacting with the media at the special screening of Photograph along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ritesh Batra on Wednesday.
Modi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, reached out to prominent personalities from a wide spectrum, ranging from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, asking them to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming polls.
Modi urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Vidya told her followers and the citizens at large that if they wished to see a change in society and the country then it was really important to get their fingers inked this April-May.
"I feel if we want a changed society and the country then, we need to participate in that process and the first thing we can do towards that is to cast our votes. It is our responsibility and right to cast our votes," Vidya said.
"I think we will not get anything by raising fingers at each other. Instead, people should get their fingers inked to see positive changes... If you are turning 18 on April 28, then you have no excuse not to vote on April 29. I urge all to cast their votes because it's really necessary," she added.
The national award winning actress was interacting with the media at the special screening of Photograph along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ritesh Batra on Wednesday.
Modi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, reached out to prominent personalities from a wide spectrum, ranging from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, asking them to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming polls.
Modi urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.7 Lakh
- Android Q Preview: System-Wide Dark Mode, Improved Privacy, Foldables Support, And More
- Scarlett Johansonn, Deepika Padukone, Bae Doona Come Together for Vogue US April Cover
- This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
- Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results