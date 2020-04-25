MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Casting Couch is Not Rape, the One Who Gives in is Equally Responsible,' Says Rajeev Khandelwal

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

One who is exploited is probably a weaker person, one who didn't have enough confidence that they can do without it, Rajeev Khandelwal said in an interview.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Share this:

Despite increased awareness and empowerment, casting couch is a reality actors still have to face in the film industry. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently revealed that he was once propositioned by a filmmaker in exchange for a two-film deal, ahead of his Bollywood debut.

Many film fraternity members were called out when the #MeToo movement caught fire in India in 2018. But Rajeev thinks that the perpetrators should not be named and shamed, as they are not the ones solely responsible.

"It's not just about that person, but the one who gives into casting couch is equally responsible. How can you say a woman is being exploited, because she doesn't mind getting exploited. Then she talks about casting couch because she thinks the other man was more powerful. No, somewhere you lacked confidence, you lacked self belief. Otherwise you wouldn't have allowed.

"Casting couch is not rape where you are forced upon. What I understand from casting couch is that you are subjected to a situation where you get some benefit out of it. One who is exploited is probably a weaker person, one who didn't have enough confidence that they can do without it," Rajeev told Hindustan Times.

Rajeev said he chose to make his Bollywood debut with a smaller budget film Aamir rather than accepting the two-film deal. "In my case, I experienced someone trying to exploit me but I didn't give in. I said my self-confidence is huge and I won't remain workless if you don't give me work. I will probably get work on my own terms and conditions and I did," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres