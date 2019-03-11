English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
The first teaser of 'Kalank' will release on March 12. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is a period drama set in the 1940s starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
After it was announced that the first teaser of Kalank, a period drama film, will be released by the makers on Tuesday, March 12, new photos from the sets of the film have surfaced on the internet. The photos that are from the location and give us an exclusive look inside the the world of the 1940s-set film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the photos from Kalank. He wrote, "#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]... Glimpses from the film that's set in the 1940s... 17 April 2019 release."
The photographs show the cast of the film, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur, from the sets. Though the photos don't reveal many details about the film and the only highlight the frame of the aforementioned actors, but they nevertheless give us a sneak peek into the world of Kalank, which, by the first look, seems to be a story about a patriarchal family. There are vintage cars and extras dressed in clothes from the era. There's also one photograph of Madhuri where she is posing in front of a chandelier.
Earlier, filmmaker and producer of Kalank, Karan Johar, revealed the first look of the lead cast of the film along with some character description. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya). Kalank will release on April 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the photos from Kalank. He wrote, "#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]... Glimpses from the film that's set in the 1940s... 17 April 2019 release."
#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]... Glimpses from the film that's set in the 1940s... 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/6zP7iA82Vf— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019
The photographs show the cast of the film, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur, from the sets. Though the photos don't reveal many details about the film and the only highlight the frame of the aforementioned actors, but they nevertheless give us a sneak peek into the world of Kalank, which, by the first look, seems to be a story about a patriarchal family. There are vintage cars and extras dressed in clothes from the era. There's also one photograph of Madhuri where she is posing in front of a chandelier.
Earlier, filmmaker and producer of Kalank, Karan Johar, revealed the first look of the lead cast of the film along with some character description. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya). Kalank will release on April 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
- 'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video
- Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
- First Edition Harry Potter Book Expected to Fetch Close to 100 Thousand Dollars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results