LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'

The first teaser of 'Kalank' will release on March 12. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is a period drama set in the 1940s starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
After it was announced that the first teaser of Kalank, a period drama film, will be released by the makers on Tuesday, March 12, new photos from the sets of the film have surfaced on the internet. The photos that are from the location and give us an exclusive look inside the the world of the 1940s-set film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the photos from Kalank. He wrote, "#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]... Glimpses from the film that's set in the 1940s... 17 April 2019 release."




The photographs show the cast of the film, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur, from the sets. Though the photos don't reveal many details about the film and the only highlight the frame of the aforementioned actors, but they nevertheless give us a sneak peek into the world of Kalank, which, by the first look, seems to be a story about a patriarchal family. There are vintage cars and extras dressed in clothes from the era. There's also one photograph of Madhuri where she is posing in front of a chandelier.

Earlier, filmmaker and producer of Kalank, Karan Johar, revealed the first look of the lead cast of the film along with some character description. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya). Kalank will release on April 17.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram