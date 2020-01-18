Take the pledge to vote

Cate Blanchett Named Jury Head of Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett, who was last seen in 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette', has been named as the jury head of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, as announced by the organizers through a statement.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Cate Blanchett Named Jury Head of Venice Film Festival
Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will serve as the jury head of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival. In a statement, the festival organisers said the decision was made on January 10 by the Board of Directors chaired by Paolo Baratta.

The 50-year-old actor's name for jury president was recommended by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Blanchett, who previously served as head of Cannes Film Festival jury in 2018, said to lead the Venice jury is a "privilege" and "pleasure".

"Every year I look expectantly to the selection at Venice and every year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world a celebration of the provocative and inspirational medium that is cinema in all its forms," she said.

Barbera hailed Blanchett as an "icon of contemporary cinema" and said every filmmaker wants to work with her.

"Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields and to the protection of the environment, as well as her defence of the emancipation of women in a film industry still coming to terms with male prejudice, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole.

"Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a jury president," he added.

Blanchett is best known for her performances in films such as The Aviator, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Carol, Blue Jasmine and Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival will be held from September 2 to 12.

