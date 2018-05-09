English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cate Blanchett Thinks #MeToo Will Take Time to Bring Change in Hollywood
The film festival, which kick-started with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows", starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, will conclude on May 19.
(Image: Reuters)
Actress Cate Blanchett, jury president for the 71st Cannes Film Festival here, touched upon the conversation about women in Hollywood, saying it will take some time for change to ensue.
"For profound lasting change to occur, it needs to take place through specific actions," Blanchett said at a press conference here on Tuesday, reported variety.com.
"It's addressing the gender gap and the racial diversity and the equality and the way we make our work. Of course that's going on in our industry. But you know, is it going to have a direct impact on the film in competition this year, six nine months on? Not specifically.
"There are several women in competition. They are not there because of their gender. They are there because of the quality of their work. We will assess them as filmmakers, as we should be," she added.
Blanchett said she would "absolutely" want to see more women in competition at the annual gala.
"Do I think it will happen more in the future? I hope so," she added.
The other members of the jury include Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, French actress Lea Seydoux, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, Burundian singer Khadja Nin, French writer Robert Guediguian and Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev.
The film festival, which kick-started with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, will conclude on May 19.
Also Watch
"For profound lasting change to occur, it needs to take place through specific actions," Blanchett said at a press conference here on Tuesday, reported variety.com.
"It's addressing the gender gap and the racial diversity and the equality and the way we make our work. Of course that's going on in our industry. But you know, is it going to have a direct impact on the film in competition this year, six nine months on? Not specifically.
"There are several women in competition. They are not there because of their gender. They are there because of the quality of their work. We will assess them as filmmakers, as we should be," she added.
Blanchett said she would "absolutely" want to see more women in competition at the annual gala.
"Do I think it will happen more in the future? I hope so," she added.
The other members of the jury include Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, French actress Lea Seydoux, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, Burundian singer Khadja Nin, French writer Robert Guediguian and Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev.
The film festival, which kick-started with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, will conclude on May 19.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding