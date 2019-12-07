Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Catherine Zeta-Jones Dances on Om Shanti Om Song, Watch Here

Hollywood couple--Catherine Zeta-Jones abd Michael Douglas--is in India. They took part in a conclave where they danced on a song from Om Shanti Om.

News18.com

Updated:December 7, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Catherine Zeta-Jones Dances on Om Shanti Om Song, Watch Here
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta Jomes known for films like The Mask of Zorro and Chicago, is in India. She, on Saturday, took part in a leadership conclave organised by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about her India and Bollywood connection.

Indian actor Anil Kapoor was moderating the session.

Zeta-Jones said that she and her family dance on the songs of Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. She said, "My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om."

Journalist Monika Rawal tweeted the video from the session.

Actor and Zeta-Jones' husband, Michael Douglas, was also taking part in the conversation. He said, “On Christmas, everyone in our country sings Christmas carols, our house sings all the songs from Om Shanti Om.”

Zeta-Jones spent dome time in the pink city Jaipur before heading for Delhi. She strolled down the same street which she visited back in 2017.

The 50-year-old actor posted a video on her official Instagram page, where is seen casually roaming around the city. "On my way back to incredible India," she captioned the small clip.

View this post on Instagram

On my way back to incredible India ❤️

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram