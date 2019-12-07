Catherine Zeta-Jones Dances on Om Shanti Om Song, Watch Here
Hollywood couple--Catherine Zeta-Jones abd Michael Douglas--is in India. They took part in a conclave where they danced on a song from Om Shanti Om.
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones
Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta Jomes known for films like The Mask of Zorro and Chicago, is in India. She, on Saturday, took part in a leadership conclave organised by the Hindustan Times, where she spoke about her India and Bollywood connection.
Indian actor Anil Kapoor was moderating the session.
Zeta-Jones said that she and her family dance on the songs of Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. She said, "My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om."
Journalist Monika Rawal tweeted the video from the session.
Here's THE moment of the day. Watching #CatherineZetaJones dancing on Om Shanti Om is like a dream for every Bollywood lover. What a sport! Joined by @AnilKapoor and #MichaelDouglas. Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. @TheFarahKhan @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #HTLS2019 @htTweets pic.twitter.com/ZJuJed8wJp— Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) December 7, 2019
Actor and Zeta-Jones' husband, Michael Douglas, was also taking part in the conversation. He said, “On Christmas, everyone in our country sings Christmas carols, our house sings all the songs from Om Shanti Om.”
Zeta-Jones spent dome time in the pink city Jaipur before heading for Delhi. She strolled down the same street which she visited back in 2017.
The 50-year-old actor posted a video on her official Instagram page, where is seen casually roaming around the city. "On my way back to incredible India," she captioned the small clip.
