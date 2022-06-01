Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas ‘Inexplicably Proud' As Their Son Dylan Graduates College; See Pics

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ are proud parents! The couple’s son Dylan recently received his degree from Brown University and the duo celebrated the occasion by posting pictures of their 21-year-old son’s commencement ceremony. In the pic posted by Catherine, we see her sharing a warm hug with her son as they live in the moment of happiness. Michael too posted a snap with Dylan holding the degree.

Zeta-Jones gushed in an Instagram note to her son on Sunday, writing, “Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

The 77-year-old actor, Douglas, for his part, called himself “one proud dad” and penned a sweet note for his beloved son. He wrote, “Congratulations Dylan! Well done!”

Catherine took to the comments and wrote, “The best ever. Congratulations!! to you.” She dropped another comment writing, “Love You.”

The couple, who are also the parents of 19-year-old daughter Carys, documented their emotional farewell when Douglas moved into his Brown University dorm in September 2018.

At the time, the 52-year-old actress told her eldest via Instagram, “Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan.Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”

Catherine also gave the fans a give a glimpse of Dylan’s bedroom, including his Rolling Stones and Union Jack posters. She also showed Carys and her older brother sobbing while hugging goodbye.

Last year, Carys celebrated her own graduation with Dylan and their parents as she finished high school.

