Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She's Tired of Being Humble
Zeta-Jones has seen great success in her acting career and now has two teen children hoping to follow in her footsteps.
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, says she has had enough of being modest about her success, age-defying good looks and marriage to Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas, 71.
Zeta-Jones has seen great success in her acting career and now has two teen children hoping to follow in her footsteps.
"I'm sick of being humble. I really am. So sorry I'm rich, so sorry I'm married to a movie star, so sorry I'm not so bad looking," she told The Mirror.
Zeta-Jones, who has been in the entertainment business since the age of nine, has now confessed that she wants to enjoy the hard work behind her professional and personal success, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"The rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either," she added.
Zeta-Jones recently launched her own interior decor line.
