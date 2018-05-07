English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In Facebook's First Original Comedy Series
Queen America, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, comprises 10 half-hour episodes, and will debut on Facebook's relatively new video platform Watch
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones
British Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in the dark comedy Queen America, the first major series produced by Facebook, which is seeking a foothold in the uber-competitive market for original content.
The sultry 48-year-old actress, who took home an Oscar in 2003 for Chicago, confirmed her jump to the small screen -- fittingly -- in a Facebook post. The news was first reported by Hollywood industry outlet Deadline. "So excited about my next project!" wrote Zeta-Jones. "I think you're going to love it!"
Queen America takes a look at the cut-throat world of beauty pageants in America. Zeta-Jones stars as ruthless coach Vicki Ellis, who is in high demand from girls and women hoping to be the next Miss America. The 10 half-hour episodes will debut on Facebook's relatively new video platform Watch, according to Deadline.
In September, Facebook debuted Strangers. Then in late April, it launched Skam Austin, an adaptation of a Norwegian program. It also has ordered a half-hour dramedy series starring US actress Elizabeth Olsen. But snapping up Zeta-Jones -- who is also a Tony winner for A Little Night Music -- indicates a turning point for the world's largest social network in its efforts to offer original content to its two billion users.
Last year, Zeta-Jones played Olivia de Havilland in the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan. Facebook did not respond to AFP requests for further comment on the project.
