GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In Facebook's First Original Comedy Series

Queen America, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, comprises 10 half-hour episodes, and will debut on Facebook's relatively new video platform Watch

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 7, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In Facebook's First Original Comedy Series
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones
British Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in the dark comedy Queen America, the first major series produced by Facebook, which is seeking a foothold in the uber-competitive market for original content.

The sultry 48-year-old actress, who took home an Oscar in 2003 for Chicago, confirmed her jump to the small screen -- fittingly -- in a Facebook post. The news was first reported by Hollywood industry outlet Deadline. "So excited about my next project!" wrote Zeta-Jones. "I think you're going to love it!"

Queen America takes a look at the cut-throat world of beauty pageants in America. Zeta-Jones stars as ruthless coach Vicki Ellis, who is in high demand from girls and women hoping to be the next Miss America. The 10 half-hour episodes will debut on Facebook's relatively new video platform Watch, according to Deadline.

In September, Facebook debuted Strangers. Then in late April, it launched Skam Austin, an adaptation of a Norwegian program. It also has ordered a half-hour dramedy series starring US actress Elizabeth Olsen. But snapping up Zeta-Jones -- who is also a Tony winner for A Little Night Music -- indicates a turning point for the world's largest social network in its efforts to offer original content to its two billion users.

Last year, Zeta-Jones played Olivia de Havilland in the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan. Facebook did not respond to AFP requests for further comment on the project.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You