Catherine Zeta-Jones Welcomes The First Wednesday Of 2023 Like A True Addams; See Pic

Netflix India and Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones are asking fans whether the new year so far has been “Wonderful or Woeful?” As the first Wednesday of the year rolled up the two shared their own set of snaps from the set of the popular Netflix series, Wednesday.

Netflix shared a picture of Jenna Ortega who plays the titular character Wednesday Addams holding a tiny film clapboard that read, “Happy 1st Wednesday of 2023”. In their caption, the streaming platform has asked the fans how has 2023 been for them so far. While Wednesday Addams always had a straight face and curt responses in the show, it was refreshing to see Ortega smiling brightly in the picture.

Take a peek at the snap here:

Welsh actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played the role of Morticia Addams on the show shared her own snap. From the sets of Wednesday came a black-and-white picture of Morticia and Gomez Addams (played by Luis Guzmán) with their daughter. All three actors looked totally in character as they posed together for the perfect Addams family photo. Zeta-Jones captioned the snap, “Is it Wednesday yet?” followed by a black heart emoji. She went on to write, “Love my Jenna Ortega and I love my darling Luis Guzman,” tagging both the actors.

In less than a month of its release on Netflix, the popular show went on to join the 1 billion watch-hour club on the OTT streaming platform, according to Collider. Wednesday follows the journey of the titular character, Wednesday Addams, in her first year as a student at Nevermore. She is not thrilled to be at the school for several reasons, mostly because it is also her parents’ legacy. However, she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability. As if that was not enough pressure for the teenager, she must also thwart and solve the mystery that surrounds her parents and something more.

