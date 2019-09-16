'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
The cricketer captioned the picture “caught in the moment” as his wife really seemed to have caught him deep in thought.
Image of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture on Instagram clicked by his better half and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The cricketer captioned the picture “caught in the moment” as his wife really seemed to have caught him deep in thought.
The adorable couple, very often, share their pictures on the social media platforms, driving their fans crazy. The lovebirds were recently on a photo sharing spree as they returned from West Indies. Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a photo with his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma. In the selfie, Kohli is seen resting his head on Anushka's lap while she cutely holds him.
He also shared a photo of himself and Anushka at the beach, which had fans going gaga over their cuteness.
On the game front, the captain is currently in Dharamshala for the 3-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series was on Sunday, which had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain.
After a semi-final exit at the 50-over World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led India is planning to take the T20 World Cup in 2020 by storm. Their preparations are on, with a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in West Indies, and their ongoing three-match series at home against South Africa.
“There are a lot of T20s and Tests before the T20 World Cup next year and we are pushing youngsters into the system at every possible chance because it is important to finalise on a system. This also gives you an idea as to who are the players who can take the philosophy of the team forward. The focus is on selecting players that can take the team vision forward and maintain it,” Kohli said in an interview shared by BCCI.tv
DO NOT MISS: Captain @imVkohli & Coach @RaviShastriOfc chalk out blueprint for 2020 WC 🗣️🗣️ #TeamIndia Full Video here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/e0n3YJwpFV pic.twitter.com/46cXo0DDVG— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019
