Caution: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Visit To Dessert Heaven in Paris May Make You Hungry

Bollywood Actor Shilpa Shetty has been sharing her family vacation pictures from Europe. The actor is in vacay mode with her entire family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and her son Viaan. Her most recent destination in Europe is Paris, her Instagram looks nothing short of a Pinterest feed after adding daily videos of picturesque locations from the city on her stories.

In her most recent stories, she made fans drool over the wide selection of desserts she ate in the city. A city known for its iconic patisserie, the Shetty clan didn’t miss the opportunity to gorge on scrumptious treats like several varieties of eclairs, danishes and pastries. Shilpa posted a video with the Music called ‘Moment of Joy’ to define her day in dessert heaven.

In another Instagram post, Shilpa was seen donning a jumpsuit in the red and fuchsia family with hints of green. She completed her OOTD with chunky silver jewellery and nude heels to tone down the bright colours. She captioned her photo ‘Why jump the gun when you can JumpSuit’, this unique attempt to co-relate her attire and write a caption drew focus of some Instagram users who didn’t fail to praise her for the same.

Shilpa also took the opportunity to share adorable pictures under one of the most romantic places, The Eiffel tower with her husband Raj Kundra. This is a rare site, where Raj is seen on social media. He has been avoiding the paparazzi ever since he was arrested in an alleged pornography scandal. He is currently out on a bail.

Shilpa recently made her big screen comeback with Nikamma. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

