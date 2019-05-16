Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBFC Wants Alcohol Bottle Replaced with Flowers in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De

The film first courted controversy during the launch of its trailer, which featured actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape and sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
CBFC Wants Alcohol Bottle Replaced with Flowers in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De
Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in a still from De De Pyaar De. (Image: Instagram/Tabu)
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of Ajay Devgn’s forthcoming film De De Pyaar De to replace an alcohol bottle in a song with a bouquet of flowers.

On its official website, CBFC mentioned that the film—which also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles—was granted a U/A certificate on May 7 after three alterations or cuts.

"Deleted the visuals where (the) heroine holds (an) alcohol bottle and replaced (it) with (the) heroine holding (a) flower bouquet ... in the song Vaddi sharaban," read the details of the cut.

Two more visuals and dialogues have been cut. One was around half way into the movie. The dialogue "performance better hoti hai" along with the visual has been cut.

The final cut involved the visuals and dialogue "Manju ji ke aalu O ho ho... wahi ache hain..." and "ki yeh sab jhoot hain".

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is releasing on Friday.

The film first courted controversy during its trailer launch, which featured actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape and sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.

