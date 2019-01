CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Informed Shankar Mahadevan about His Padma Shri Win

Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan says he found out about his Padma Shri Win from lyricist and the current chief of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi.“I was with my family at Boman Irani’s place, where we were celebrating the music I had composed for his production venture. Prasoon called and said congratulations and I thought he was congratulating me on the success of Manikarnika,” he told Hindustan Times “But then, he said ‘you have been awarded with the Padma Shri’, and I remember shouting out to my wife,” he added.Notably, the Padma Awards were announced recently on the eve of India's 70th Republic Day. Mahadevan says he wants to use the honour to make music more accessible to all sections of people across the country.“My music school is now seven years old and we have started teaching music to the underprivileged kids, as they might not get an opportunity to learn music. I hope that this recognition by the government encourages me to keep doing things like this and I hope to establish the world’s best music school someday,” he said.Along with his partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, Mahadevan has created music for several popular films, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and most recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the line-up, he has several high-profile films such as Chhapaak, Saaho, The Zoya Factor and Panga.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.