English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Informed Shankar Mahadevan about His Padma Shri Win
Mahadevan says he wants to use the honour to make music more accessible to all sections of people across the country.
Image: Instagram/Shankar Mahadevan
Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan says he found out about his Padma Shri Win from lyricist and the current chief of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi.
“I was with my family at Boman Irani’s place, where we were celebrating the music I had composed for his production venture. Prasoon called and said congratulations and I thought he was congratulating me on the success of Manikarnika,” he told Hindustan Times.
“But then, he said ‘you have been awarded with the Padma Shri’, and I remember shouting out to my wife,” he added.
Notably, the Padma Awards were announced recently on the eve of India's 70th Republic Day. Mahadevan says he wants to use the honour to make music more accessible to all sections of people across the country.
“My music school is now seven years old and we have started teaching music to the underprivileged kids, as they might not get an opportunity to learn music. I hope that this recognition by the government encourages me to keep doing things like this and I hope to establish the world’s best music school someday,” he said.
Along with his partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, Mahadevan has created music for several popular films, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and most recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the line-up, he has several high-profile films such as Chhapaak, Saaho, The Zoya Factor and Panga.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“I was with my family at Boman Irani’s place, where we were celebrating the music I had composed for his production venture. Prasoon called and said congratulations and I thought he was congratulating me on the success of Manikarnika,” he told Hindustan Times.
“But then, he said ‘you have been awarded with the Padma Shri’, and I remember shouting out to my wife,” he added.
Notably, the Padma Awards were announced recently on the eve of India's 70th Republic Day. Mahadevan says he wants to use the honour to make music more accessible to all sections of people across the country.
“My music school is now seven years old and we have started teaching music to the underprivileged kids, as they might not get an opportunity to learn music. I hope that this recognition by the government encourages me to keep doing things like this and I hope to establish the world’s best music school someday,” he said.
Along with his partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, Mahadevan has created music for several popular films, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and most recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the line-up, he has several high-profile films such as Chhapaak, Saaho, The Zoya Factor and Panga.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- #OurObsession: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Beautiful Face', 'Tainted Husband' and Strange Google Searches
- Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Officially Launched: Here’s All the Information
- Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results