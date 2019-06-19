CBFC Gives 'A' Rating to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Asks to Modify Drug Snorting Scene

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh an A certificate and has asked for a few changes. The Board has asked the makers to modify a scene where a character is seen snorting drugs, and have asked for insertion of static warning messages against drug abuse in all such scenes.

They have asked to modify the scene, originally directly depicting snorting of drugs, from a full frontal shot to a side-angle shot. The Board has also asked for an anti-ragging disclaimer in the beginning of the film. They have also asked for multiple cuss words to be muted in the film.

An official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to hit theatres on June 21. Shahid Kapoor is seen playing a young successful but alcoholic surgeon who goes through an intense heartbreak after the love of his life is married off to someone else.

Talking about the film, Shahid had recently told PTI, "Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father's (Pankaj Kapur) son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters. Acting has made a man of me. You have to learn to take failure on your chin, to take responsibility for your actions, to deal with the very public rejection and failure. You've to learn to believe in yourself when no one else does."

He had also defended the film against allegations of chauvinism and said, "Kabir Singh is a phase in everyone's life. We all (become) self-destructive when we feel like we've fallen apart. (One may feel) empathy for him because, in all his misgivings, he is vulnerable. It's a cathartic journey of a man, and a cautionary tale. It made me feel that I never want to become this person."

