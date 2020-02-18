CBFC Gives Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan UA Certificate, Neena Gupta Shares Post

The Central Board of Film and Certification (CBFC) awarded a UA certificate to the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The movie is focused on same-sex marriage. Expressing her happiness on the news, actor Neena Gupta took to social media and shared a picture with the cast of the film.

She wrote, “CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar! Dekhiye #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan seh-parivaar, releasing this friday!@smzsofficial @cypplofficial @tseries.official.” She posted a picture of the whole team holding the UA certificate together. The picture includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajendra Rao, Neena and Maanvi Gagroo among others.



A lip-lock between Ayushmann and Jitendra had created a buzz and become a talking point when the official trailer came out. However, the CBFC has decided to keep the kiss and just edit out an expletive used by Gajraj Rao (who is playing Jitendra’s father), which will be beeped out. This comes as a sigh of relief for the movie buffs who were cross fingered on this one.

Ayushmann and Jitendra will be seen playing lovers in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and how they must go against their family and the society prejudices to make their love story a success.

While talking about the film in an earlier interview, Ayushmann had said in a statement, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message-oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that’s also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie releases on February 21, 2020.

