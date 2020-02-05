Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar's Kiss in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Likely to Get CBFC Clearance

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s onscreen kiss in Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is likely to get passed by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), according to a report.

As per the same report, a close source to CBFC has said, “No member of the censor board had any objection to the same-sex kiss in the trailer. However, the expletive that Gajraj Rao (playing Jitendra Kumar’a father) utters when he sees his son kissing with his male lover, has been beeped.”

Ayushmann and Jitendra are playing on-screen lovers in the movie, which is also being touted at the first mainstream gay love story in Bollywood.

The source added, "They are looking at it as a love story, not a gay love story, a sure sign that the censor board in India has evolved."

Producer Aanand Rai's close source has shared, “Aanand was very apprehensive about the kiss. He wanted a ‘U’ certificate for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And for that he was anxious that the CBFC would ask for the kiss to be removed. But no one objected to the kiss, only to the swear word that Gajraj Rao utters when the kiss happens.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is a spin off sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo. The movie is slated for a February 21 release.

