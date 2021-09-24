CBFC Objects to Title Change of Pratik Gandhi's Film Bhavai for 'Flouting Certification Rules'

The title of Pratik Gandhi’s latest film Bhavai was changed from Ravan Leela after it was accused of hurting religious sentiments. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has now objected to the title change, which was made earlier this week, since it was done after the board granted the certificate to the film. The change of title after the certification is in contravention of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers after it came to their notice that they released “the trailer of the film on YouTube in a distorted form - by changing the title and also by including the portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per the guidelines. This is clearly in contravention of Cinematograph Certification Rules. Therefore CBFC has sought explanation from the film’s makers by issuing a show cause notice and their reply is under consideration at present. Appropriate action will be taken as per the rules and guidelines in due course."

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi explained further to News18, “CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible. However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems and balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light."

The film was renamed Bhavai after many viewers said that the title Ravan Leela and the trailer had hurt their religious sentiment. The makers had said in a statement, “Our film Bhavai is a fictional love story of two individuals working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title Raavan Leela, as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama. With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the title ‘Raavan Leela’ is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers." The statement further added that the film had already been “approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the ‘U’ category."

