CBFC Removes 'Sensuous' and 'Explicit' Visuals from Khaali Peeli, Asks Makers to Add Disclaimer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded multiple cuts from Khaali Peeli due to "sensuous" content and usage of abusive words. Besides releasing on an OTT platform today, the film will also release at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and hence it was sent to the CBFC.

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the CBFC also asked the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film. This disclaimer is supposed to claim that the makers are against the "exploitation and objectification of Children and Women".

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, will stream on OTT platform ZeePlex. It showcases the journey of a taxi driver named Blackie (Ishaan Khatter), who is released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder" and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money, They meet in Blackie's taxi. The makers released the film's trailer a few days ago and they described it as a "mad ride."

The film marks Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's first collaborative project. The film has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.