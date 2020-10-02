CBFC Removes 'Sensuous' Visuals from Khaali Peeli, Zaid Darbar Says 'Tussi Na Jao' to Gauahar Khan

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded multiple cuts from the team of Khaali Peeli due to "sensuous" content and usage of abusive words. Besides releasing on an OTT platform today, the film will also release at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and hence it was sent to the CBFC.

A report suggests that the CBFC also asked the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film. This disclaimer is supposed to claim that the makers are against the "exploitation and objectification of Children and Women".

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan is gearing up to be a part of the popular reality show once again. The actress-model will apparently be staying with Bigg Boss 14 contestants in the house and will also set some rules this season.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Gauahar has been posting a lot of stuff, giving inside glimpses into how she is preparing the special night. Meanwhile, her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar seems a little sad about the fact that Gauahar is leaving for BB14, even as he has shared an adorable picture of them on Instagram Story, writing, "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao." He, however, added, "Okay, No! Go and Kill it."

Director Sudhir Mishra has turned Joseph’s super-sharp tale into an equally impactful film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropping the Nawazuddin Siddiqui act and blanketing himself with an all-together new persona, which is a heady cocktail of cynicism, greed, revenge and intellect.

"Bihar’s image was mostly formed due to films and that’s why only films can change that. We intend to make films in all five dialects of Bihar—Bhojpuri, Maithili, Maghi, Vajjika and Angika.

"No OTT platforms wanted to take a film from Bihar even if won the National Award, so we decided to open our own platform called bejod.in (laughs)," said Neetu Chandra.

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan teased his fans about the new season of the reality show by sharing his picture from the sets. Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm. On Thursday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sporting an all-black outfit and a face mask while posing on the new set of the reality show. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend..."

