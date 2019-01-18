English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBFC Denies Having Imposed Ban on 'No Fathers in Kashmir', Calls Alia Bhatt's Tweet 'Misinformed'
Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to lift the "ban" on her mother Soni Razdan's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir'.
Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan/ Instagram
Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to lift the "ban" on her mother Soni Razdan's film No Fathers in Kashmir, which she said is about empathy and compassion.
The CBFC has, however, denied having imposed a ban on the movie, saying it is "unfortunate" that "unwarranted pressure" is being put by spreading "misinformation of a ban".
The board said any news of CBFC banning the film is "completely false" and all "responsible" people should take account, reports PTI.
Alia's comments came after actor Swara Bhasker came out in support of No Fathers in Kashmir director Ashvin Kumar.
"Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie#nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassionlet's give love a chance," Alia tweeted.
Regional Officer CBFC Mumbai Tushar Karmarkar told PTI, "We are disappointed with the misinformation being spread about the film 'No fathers in Kashmir'. Any news of CBFC banning this film is completely false. And all responsible people should take account of that. We want to again clarify that filmmakers of 'No fathers in Kashmir' have already been offered an adult certificate and the reasons thereof have clearly been communicated to them."
"It's unfortunate that unwarranted pressure is being put by spreading misinformation of a ban'. CBFC will continue to do its work in a fair and transparent manner without succumbing to misguided pressure tactics," Karmarkar said.
Reportedly, fresh cuts were again demanded in the film and Kumar has been running between the CBFC and the FCAT to get an 'U/A' certificate for his film as he thinks that his film deserves a wider audience.
