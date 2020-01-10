CBFC Starts Implementation of New Certificate Design
CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the film body and its board.
New CBFC logo
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday announced the implementation of its new certificate design in all its nine regional offices across India.
According to a press release issued by the PIB, the certificate will have a new and modern look.
#CBFC unveils its new logo and certificate design... At the industry meet - a first of its kind - hosted by #CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi with I&B Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar as chief guest and I&B Secretary Shri Amit Khare, #CBFC unveiled a new logo and certificate design. pic.twitter.com/5SlgEY219s— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2019
"The certificate should be interactive and it should reflect the modern digital world, leveraging the ease that technology has brought in the organisation's work processes," CBFC, Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said in a statement in Mumbai.
He further said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the CBFC and its board.
It will provide all the information and basic certification data about the film from cast credits details to synopsis, plot, trailer and promo, the release said.
The new certificate and the logo of CBFC was showcased on August 31 last year and was unveiled by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with the then Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare.
