CBI Continues Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Kangana Ranaut Resumes 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Even as an AIIMS report has ruled out murder claims in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI said through its spokesperson on Monday that the investigation in the case is still on and all aspects are being looked into meticulously.

In another news, Kangana Ranaut resumed shoot on her biographical film Thalaivi. SHe shared pictures from set with director AL Vijay.

Also, Film actor Pooja Bedi said her e-commerce website registered in Goa had been hacked by some people who threatened to sell drugs on the site if she did not pay them ransom.

After an AIIMS report has become the bone of contention in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a statement by CBI clears the air in the ongoing investigation.

After distributing smartphones to the students of a government school in Chandigarh, Sonu Sood yet again helped students who were struggling to access online classes at Morni.

Christopher McQuarrie teases another high-octane stunt scene from upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels.

Sharing pictures from the sets of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut said that of all the amazing places in the world, a film set is the most soothing and comforting place for her.

Pooja Bedi on Monday said her e-commerce website registered in Goa had been hacked by some people who threatened to sell drugs on the site if she did not pay them ransom.

