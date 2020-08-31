CBI Grills Rhea Chakraborty for Third Straight Day, Shilpa Shinde Plans to Quit 'Gangs Of Filmistan'

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Her brother Showik also accompanied her to the DRDO Guest House in Kalini, Santacruz and others were also called in.

In another news, Shilpa Shinde is reportedly unhappy with how things are progressing on Gangs Of Filmistan and is planning to quit the show.

Also, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's pictures with new pet dog are too adorable to look at.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for third day straight in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma shared an adorable snap with her new pet, a puppy named Piccolo. Her BB housemate and best friend Paras Chhabra was also seen in the picture.

Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, has completed 29 years since release today.

Shilpa Shinde, who will next be seen in a comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan, with Sunil Grover, said in a recent interview that she had agreed to do the show on one condition that she will not work with the latter.

Rhea Chakraborty allegedly called Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput's family, to be acting as the late actor's "widow".

