1-min read

CBI Initiates Preliminary Enquiry Against Anurag Kashyap Films for Alleged Financial Irregularities

The CBI move comes months after the Information and Broadcast Ministry sought a probe into the allegations.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
File Photo of CBI logo.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Anurag Kashyap and other directors for alleged financial irregularities at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), reports news agency ANI.

The CBI move was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Information and Broadcast Ministry, suggest CBI sources. Other than the filmmakers, a case has also been registered against unnamed officials of the corporation.




(More details awaited)
