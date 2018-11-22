CBI Initiates Preliminary Enquiry Against Anurag Kashyap Films for Alleged Financial Irregularities

CBI Sources: On a complaint by I&B ministry, CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Anurag Kashyap films, other films companies and unnamed officials of National Film Development Corporation of India in an alleged financial irregularities matter — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Anurag Kashyap and other directors for alleged financial irregularities at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), reports news agency ANI.The CBI move was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Information and Broadcast Ministry, suggest CBI sources. Other than the filmmakers, a case has also been registered against unnamed officials of the corporation.(More details awaited)