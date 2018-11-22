English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Initiates Preliminary Enquiry Against Anurag Kashyap Films for Alleged Financial Irregularities
The CBI move comes months after the Information and Broadcast Ministry sought a probe into the allegations.
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Anurag Kashyap and other directors for alleged financial irregularities at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), reports news agency ANI.
The CBI move was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Information and Broadcast Ministry, suggest CBI sources. Other than the filmmakers, a case has also been registered against unnamed officials of the corporation.
(More details awaited)
The CBI move was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Information and Broadcast Ministry, suggest CBI sources. Other than the filmmakers, a case has also been registered against unnamed officials of the corporation.
CBI Sources: On a complaint by I&B ministry, CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Anurag Kashyap films, other films companies and unnamed officials of National Film Development Corporation of India in an alleged financial irregularities matter— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
(More details awaited)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DC's Aquaman Beats Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office Even Before its Release
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Apologises to Harbhajan Singh, Says I Had Crossed the Line
- #90sMoviesIn2018: How 'Phool Aur Kaante', Ajay Devgn's Debut Film, Glorified Invasion of Privacy, & Mindless Violence
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...