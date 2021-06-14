CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Investigation is Still Continuing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the cause of death in Sushant Singh Rajput case, has shared that all aspects behind his demise on June 14, 2020 are being looked into.

A statement issued by a CBI official on Monday, which also marks the late actor’s first death anniversary, read, “CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously."

On the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant, CNN-News18 also spoke to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director IRS Sameer Wankhede, about the drug probe angle related to the actor’s death case.

While speaking about the progress in the case, Wankhede said that he is confident of a conviction in the case. He said the agency has managed to find strong evidences, accounted seizures in terms of both drugs and the ill-gotten financial proceeds from it and established communication proof. Based on this, Wankhede says it’s a watertight case.

Ever since the NCB has been raiding and arresting multiple consumers, peddlers and suppliers, the modus operandi has changed. “From last year, there has been a substantial rise in the cases. Drugs are being seized in huge contraries. From ‘charas’ to ‘ganja’ to new varieties of drugs like mephedrone are being found," says Wankhede.

