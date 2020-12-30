The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy that it is carrying out an intensive and thorough probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In another news, Anushka Sharma who is all set to welcome her baby in January, flaunted her baby bump for a magazine cover shoot.

Also, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engagement rumours started doing the rounds, only do be shunned by Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor.

The CBI has finally broken its silence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation saying no aspect has been ruled out as of now.

Anushka Sharma's photoshoot for a magazine ahead of her delivery is going viral on social media. Virat Kohli even commented on her pics on social media.

Actors and real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had travelled to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, along with Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt, on Tuesday. Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined the family. Because of this, reports started to circulate that Ranbir and Alia would get engaged during their New Year' celebration.

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh have collaborated for the first time in a commercial for a leading soft drinks brand. They are seen fighting off zombies in it and the action-packed clip is going viral on social media.

Robert Pattinson takes over the role of Batman from Hollywood star Ben Affleck in the new film and several sources have shared that filming has become a gruelling process with director Matt Reeves making the lead actor do over 50 takes, leaving him exhausted.

